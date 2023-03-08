Champion mysteriously collapses and has to be stretchered away from WWE arena

NXT Women's champion Roxanne Perez mysteriously collapsed and had to be stretchered away from the WWE NXT arena following her successful title defense against Meiko Satomura.

A couple of weeks ago, Satomura made her intentions clear when she challenged Roxanne Perez to a title match at WWE NXT Roadblock. Since then, the two women have been respectful towards each other ahead of their bout.

Tonight, fans finally got to witness this clash take place as both women put on a great showing. The experience gap was evident from the start, as Meiko dominated most of the match.

However, Roxanne Perez showed her heart and fought back bravely. In fact, it took only one moment for Perez to roll up Meiko Satomura for the win.

Despite this being a great contest, fans are discussing what transpired after the match as Roxanne Perez collapsed in the ring.

The EMTs, referees, Booker T, and even Shawn Michaels had to come out and check on her. She was eventually stretchered out of the arena.

We will have to wait to find out if WWE will announce the cause of her collapse because she looked out of it despite being on the winning side.

