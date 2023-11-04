Champion will miss major shows; issues apology after sudden injury forces last-minute changes to huge wrestling event

Wrestling is an unpredictable form of entertainment, with last-minute injuries forcing changes at any time. This is a big weekend for fans, with WWE SmackDown, TNA, GCW, and Crown Jewel, among other shows, all set to be broadcast. Unfortunately, one of the matches saw a forced last-minute change, thanks to an injury to a top champion - Alex Shelley.

Shelley was set to be at the major GCW: Please Buddy event tonight, but unfortunately, the appearance has been canceled.

Alex Shelley took to Twitter to apologize for having to cancel his appearances for GCW and PW Revolver. The star wrestled last Thursday on IMPACT's UK tour, and it turns out that he's dealing with a two-part calf strain in the gastroc muscle belly and the myotendinous junction.

He said that he loved both companies and their fanbases, but he could not be there due to the injury.

"It’s not much - I let @IMPACTWRESTLING handle big things. I just wanted to apologize to @GCWrestling_ and @PWRevolver fans for being advertised and having to cancel. I love both companies dearly and their fan bases, and if I could wrestle, I would."

At this time, it's not certain when he'll recover enough to wrestle again, but he will be working on healing at this time.

We at Sportskeeda wish Alex Shelley a quick recovery.

