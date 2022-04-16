×
Championship unification match announced for WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Another title unification match will take place at the upcoming premium live event
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 16, 2022 09:15 AM IST
News

WWE has officially announced that The Usos will take on Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) in a unification match for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Backlash.

After defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns disclosed his big plan, which involved all three members of The Bloodline holding two sets of championships.

He stated that he wanted The Usos to go after the RAW Tag Team Championship and unify all tag titles in the process. They proceeded to show up on the red brand the following week to confront RK-Bro.

During this week's episode of SmackDown, RK-Bro kicked off the show by having a face-off with The Usos as they accepted the challenge for a title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Check out the results for the latest edition of SmackDown here.

Which team will become the unified WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania Backlash?

The Usos have been the SmackDown Tag Team Champions for a while now. They're recognized as the longest-reigning champs in the title's history. It'd be a surprise if they were to lose to RK-Bro, considering how dominant The Bloodline has been.

RK-Bro just came off a successful triple threat tag team match at WrestleMania 38, which involved Otis and Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy and The Street Profits. They've had a great run so far, and it'll be interesting to see them as unified tag team champions.

Riddle emerged victorious against Jimmy Uso on the latest episode of SmackDown, and at WrestleMania Backlash, RK-Bro could walk out with another win. It remains to be seen how the tag team titles will be booked in the future and what WWE's plans are for the unified champions.

Which team do you think will walk out of WrestleMania Backlash as the unified tag team champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
