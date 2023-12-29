"Champs of people’s hearts and minds" - Former Champion stakes claim to WWE Tag Team of the Year award

WWE on Fox released their nominees for Tag Team of the Year, and a couple of former champions are already claiming the award.

Four tag teams were nominated for the WWE on Fox Tag Team of the Year award – Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Damien Priest and Finn Balor, The Usos, and Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

Niven already claimed the award for her team ahead of the results, calling themselves the "champion of the people." The former Women's Tag Team champs held their titles for 154 days, including Sonya Deville's reign:

"Tag team Champs of people’s hearts and minds forever duh but we already know that so if you need to say it’s the boys to spare their feelings and make them feel important or whatever that’s fine too," Niven wrote.

Expand Tweet

Green, on the other hand, had the same claim but a different perspective:

"Me! Oops, I mean… US!"

Expand Tweet

The three men's tag teams held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships this year. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn won the titles at WrestleMania 40 from The Usos, while Damian Priest and Finn Balor were the ones to take the championships from them.

However, it should also be pointed out that The Usos have a huge win over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank. Jey Uso pinned Reigns, who took the three-count for the first time since December 2019.

New No. 1 contenders for WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to be determined on Day 1

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are not getting a rematch against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the Women's Tag Team Championships just yet. There will be a No. 1 contender's match on Day 1 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Expand Tweet

Tegan Nox and Natalya will take on Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to determine the first challengers for the new champions. Nox and Natalya have been teaming up for a couple of months now, while Baszler and Stark have only one match as a team, and it resulted in a no-contest.

Who do you think will win WWE on Fox Tag Team of the Year? Share your answer in the comments section below.