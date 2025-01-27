"Change" - Top injured WWE star sends huge hint for the Royal Rumble

A top WWE star has hinted that something is coming on February 1, the day of the Royal Rumble. The star is currently carrying an injury.

Over the last year, Bronson Reed quickly became one of the company's top stars. He destroyed several stars he came across since then, including Seth Rollins, R-Truth, and Braun Strowman. While he lost to Strowman in a Last Monster Standing Match, the latter suffered an injury which put the Monster Among Men on the shelf.

Unfortunately for Reed, he also suffered an injury soon after. He was added to the New Bloodline team at Survivor Series, and during one spot, he jumped from the top of the WarGames cage and through a table. Here, he injured his leg badly, putting him out of action for the foreseeable future. As a result, he had to go through surgery and missed the RAW debut on Netflix. The star also said that he would miss the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Trending

However, a week before the Rumble, the star sent a cryptic message that suggests he may be there after all.

"02.01.2025 Change."

Expand Tweet

What the WWE star means by this update remains to be seen. The fans may get the answer during the WWE Royal Rumble itself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback