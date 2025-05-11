Chaos erupts during John Cena and Randy Orton's match at WWE Backlash; multiple officials attacked

Chaos erupted during Randy Orton vs. John Cena at Backlash. Several officials were attacked during the bout, which was for the prestigious Undisputed WWE Championship.

Everything was normal in the beginning, but it took a big turn in the end. During the match, the two stars traded sleeper holds, and Orton hit Cena with a back suplex. The 17-time world champion performed the Five Knuckle Shuffle and tried to go for an AA but got clotheslined and hit with a powerslam. The Viper also executed the Viking DDT and countered an Attitude Adjustment into an RKO.

The Cenation Leader tried to punt Randy Orton, but the latter evaded it. The referee accidentally got knocked out during the match. There was another ref bump after John Cena pushed his opponent into the official at ringside. John grabbed the title and wanted to hit Randy with it, but he knocked out a new referee instead.

WWE officials and agents came out to check on the second ref. Nick Aldis was there as well. Randy Orton hit the SmackDown general manager with an RKO and did the same thing to the other men. R-Turth came out and tried to help John Cena, but he also got taken out with an RKO. Things turned chaotic very quickly.

