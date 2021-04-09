Chaotic finish sees Santos Escobar unify NXT Cruiserweight Championships

After weeks of buildup, there is now only one true NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Santos Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin in the opening bout of Night 2 of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to unify the Cruiserweight titles.

Escobar has been the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion since winning the title last June. Devlin was forced to sit on the sidelines due to travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Irish Ace was able to travel to the United States last month and kicked off an exciting feud with the leader of Legado del Fantasma.

During the match, both men pushed each other to the absolute limit with some incredible offense.

It seemed like Devlin would be fighting an uphill battle from the beginning of the feud since Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza are never far behind from helping out their leader. They came out halfway through the match to give their leader the edge.

Despite the interference, The Irish Ace was able to mount a comeback. However, a headbutt from Escobar sent him tumbling down from the top and he went through a ladder that was set up in the ring.

This helped Escobar grab both titles and become the undisputed king of the Cruiserweights.

What's next for Santos Escobar and the NXT Cruiserweight title?

When Devlin came across the pond for the unification match, it wasn't known if it would be simply for just this bout. He did mention during NXT UK Prelude that he'd be coming back to the UK once he finished up his business in NXT.

Now that he is no longer holding his title, that assertion seems to be true. Devlin could go back to NXT UK and chase a different title.

Escobar has held an iron grip on the NXT Cruiserweight Championship since winning it last June.

Even though he has been a heel throughout his reign, it was hard not to like how he celebrated on the entrance ramp after the win. His son came out and got to hold one of the NXT Cruiserweight title belts.

There are still plenty of worthy contenders waiting in the wings for Santos Escobar. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott probably wants another shot, as would Jake Atlas. Kushida could lay down the challenge to Escobar as well.

Several prospects could debut and eventually challenge Escobar for his title as well.

Whatever the case may be, the title now belongs solely to Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma. He is certainly still a marked man in NXT.