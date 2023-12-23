Character revamp for 38-year-old star who has not won a match on WWE TV in nearly five months is not clicking, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his honest thoughts on the new character direction for Karrion Kross in WWE.

The Herald of Doomsday was one of the first stars to be brought back by Triple H after the latter took control of the WWE creative team. However, Kross has failed to hit the ground running in his second stint with the Stamford-based company and is mostly on the losing end of his matches. He last won a singles match on TV programming in July 2023.

Kross has been hinting at coming up with something big in the last few weeks through cryptic promos. However, while speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter expressed that this new direction is just not clicking after months of bad booking of Kross.

"I love the guy [Karrion Kross], knew him in the Indies [independent circuit], both of them [Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux]. Are they trying to make like a whole, I hate to use his name, like a Bray Wyatt type of horror thing with him and Scarlett? It just doesn't click in my opinion that after taking him from up here and then putting him down here and all of a sudden, 'I'm back, and look what I am gonna do to everybody,'" Bill Apter said. [36:39 - 37:09]

Check out the full podcast below:

Karrion Kross looks likely to join forces with the Authors of Pain. The duo have reportedly been signed with WWE for a long time and are likely to join the SmackDown brand soon.

Do you think Karrion Kross will be a hit in WWE in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SmackTalk, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.