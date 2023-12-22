Two former champions secretly re-signed by Triple H planned for WWE return after 46 months on SmackDown - Reports

It has been a few months since reports of Triple H re-signing the Authors of Pain to WWE started making the rounds. Since then, the wrestling world has speculated over when the fearsome duo will finally return. The time might be pretty soon.

Akam and Rezar haven't wrestled a match since March 2020, having been released during the COVID-19 pandemic. AOP had retired from wrestling since then but is now seemingly set for a comeback, having allegedly been signed for a year and a half.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the Authors of Pain are finally set to return to television soon. The former RAW Tag Team Champions plan to appear on the SmackDown brand, although that could change. Their former manager, Paul Ellering, is expected to join them.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Hall of Famer was with Akam and Rezar throughout their run in NXT but was taken off television once they debuted on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if their dynamic remains unchanged from over five years ago, especially with Triple H running things.

Triple H might be planning to split the WWE Tag Team Championships

When Triple H took over creative duties in WWE, the World and Tag Team Championship were unified. The Game created another world title while Roman Reigns' record-breaking run continued while the tag team situation is yet to be resolved.

There have been rumblings of RAW and SmackDown getting their set to tag belts, but that hasn't happened yet. AOP's return on the blue brand might be a massive step towards that, as it would improve the depth of the Friday night show's tag team roster.

Expand Tweet

Once it happens, expect Triple H to begin the process of having two Tag Team Titles in WWE again. The Authors of Pain may even be the first champions of the new SmackDown belts, although The Street Profits are due a title win themselves.

Are you excited by AOP's rumored return on SmackDown? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!