Why hasn't WWE split the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles? Exploring possible reason

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is the goal of just about any tag team in professional wrestling today. To win the prize means you're at the highest level of tag team wrestling in the biggest promotion in the world.

Technically, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is comprised of two sets of titles. The RAW Tag Team Titles and The SmackDown Tag Team Titles were unified by The Usos shortly after WrestleMania last year.

In the years since fans have constantly speculated about the titles being split. There have also been frequent stories, often conflicting, about when the titles may become brand-specific again. There may be a good reason why the current champions still hold the gold i.e. Survivor Series WarGames.

The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. In theory, the fearsome faction will be part of WarGames at Survivor Series, likely alongside select members of The Bloodline.

Due to the brand extension and rules established by Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, wrestlers, in theory, can't bounce around from show to show freely. Having both sets of tag team titles allows Judgment Day to go anywhere they want. This will be useful in a massive inter-brand main event.

WWE RAW's tag team division is heating up

It remains unclear when the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles may eventually be split up. In the meantime, World Wrestling Entertainment staff, Adam Pearce, and Triple H seem to be gearing up the red brand's division.

There are several top-level teams on the brand that have held gold. This includes the reigning champions in Judgment Day, The New Day, and The Alpha Academy. All three duos have held the RAW Tag Team Titles in the past.

There are also two sets of former NXT Tag Team Champions in the division. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium and DIY are both looking to win their first set of tag team titles on WWE's main roster.

If that wasn't enough, another set of former NXT Tag Team Champions may be RAW-bound, as The Creed Brothers debuted on last night's show. They haven't officially been assigned a brand yet, but the red brand seems likely.

Last but certainly not least, Indus Sher is technically part of RAW and could receive a renewed push soon. Plus, Braun Strowman and Erik could return and re-form popular tag teams. Needless to say, RAW is ready for whenever the belts are split.

