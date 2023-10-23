Unfortunate update on WWE's plans for new Tag Team Championships - Reports

There were rumors about WWE screen testing new tag team title belt designs on a recent episode of RAW. However, the latest reports suggest an unfortunate update regarding the company's plans for the rumored redesign of the tag team championships.

According to a report by Cultaholic, WWE screen-tested a couple of belt designs before the October 16th edition of RAW in Oklahoma City. The first set of belts was all gold with black straps, while the other had red and blue straps with gold and silver designs.

The current designs of the Undisputed Tag Team Championships were introduced back in 2016. There have been rumors about possibly having a new design for the titles, as well as splitting them up once again.

However, a member of the WWE team told Ringside News that the screen test never happened. After the company's merger with the UFC, TKO Group Holdings has no plans to introduce new tag team belt designs.

The current Undisputed Tag Team Champions are Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. They won the titles from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso last week on RAW with a little bit of help from Jimmy Uso.

WWE Tag Team Championships have the oldest design

There are currently eight championships – 10 if you count the two Undisputed titles as two belts each – on the main roster. The men's Tag Team titles have the oldest design among all championships, being introduced eight years ago.

Some fans have felt that those titles should have been redesigned by now because it doesn't reflect the company's branding efforts in the past few years. The company introduced four new belt designs this year, which were all main titles – two of each for RAW and SmackDown.

What do you think of the current designs of the Tag Team Championships? Share your answers in the comments section below.