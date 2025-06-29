Charles Robinson breaks silence after unexpected John Cena assault during WWE Night of Champions

John Cena faced off against CM Punk for the final time at Night of Champions with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. During the match, Cena attacked WWE official Charles Robinson to prevent a cash-in from Rollins. Robinson took to Instagram to break his silence after Cena's assault.

In front of an electric Riyadh crowd, Cena and Punk were going back and forth for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match saw a lot of interferences as Seth Rollins came out with his group to take out both men and cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

When Seth called for a referee, veteran WWE referee Charles Robinson came running towards the ring but was tackled mid-way by Cena. After the show, Robinson took a hilarious dig at the moment via his Instagram.

"No idea how this will end @wwe #nightofchampions. Loved my time in #saudi. #wrestling #running #crash," he wrote.

Robinson is one of WWE's most iconic referees and has been with the company for more than two decades.

John Cena breaks silence after WWE Night of Champions

John Cena defeated CM Punk in a hard-hitting main event at Night of Champions to successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Championship. He took to Instagram to finally break his silence following the events of the premium live event.

Ever since he turned heel, Cena has made it clear that he wants to ruin wrestling. He has also vowed to retire with the Undisputed WWE Championship. He shared a cryptic post featuring the retired NBA player Metta World Peace. Many fans believe this was Cena's subtle way of wishing for world peace amid the ongoing global chaos.

It's always great to see wrestlers advocate for global issues given their position. Fans are now excited for SummerSlam as John Cena will run it back with the new King of the Ring, Cody Rhodes, for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

