Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey rematch announced with an interesting stipulation

The feud between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey is far from settled and is now turning up the heat. The rematch between the two rivals for the Smackdown Women's Championship has been announced with a special stipulation that will force them to go all out in the ring.

Ronda came out on last night's SmackDown to speak on her loss to Charlotte, revealing that she's not content and wants The Queen in an "I Quit" match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet got her wish after WWE officially announced the match for WrestleMania Backlash.

Charlotte had previously declined Ronda's challenge in a backstage promo on SmackDown, but the stage is now set to end their feud properly.

Their match at WrestleMania 38 ended in a controversial finish after referee Charles Robinson was knocked down while Ronda made Flair tap out. The former UFC champion is highly motivated to make Charlotte pay, as she intends to not only make her say "I Quit" but scream it instead.

Ronda Rousey commented on her loss against Charlotte Flair

The Baddest Woman on the planet wasn't at all happy after her loss to Charlotte Flair at the Showcase of the Immortals. She presented evidence of The Queen tapping out from the armbar on social media in an attempt to prove herself the true victor of the match.

Ronda Rousey opened Smackdown and made it clear that she is amped up to have her rematch at WrestleMania Backlash because she deserves it. We recently also saw Rousey comment on her loss at WrestleMania 38 in a gaming live stream, claiming that Charlotte Flair "cheated" her way to a win:

"I'm all sore. I got screwed. I tapped out Charlotte and the ref didn't see it. I was trying to wake up the ref, Charlotte tried to ambush me from behind. What a world. Charlotte cheated. I should have been ready for a cheater. There should be no amount of cheating that can beat me, that's how good I have to be," - Ronda Rousey (h/t Fightful)

WrestleMania Backlash has often been the pay-per-view to end feuds that continue from The Show of Shows. When the dust has settled, the WWE Universe should see a clear winner in this rivalry.

