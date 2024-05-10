Charlotte Flair, Adam Pearce, and more react to 29-year-old star’s recent achievement outside WWE

A WWE personality recently shared an achievement outside of the Stamford-based company, on social media. The name in question is backstage correspondent Megan Morant.

The 29-year-old started her career in the Stamford-based company as a backstage reporter. In 2023, she was a key figure for Raw Talk and The SmackDown LowDown. Morant is currently one of the hosts of WWE's The Bump.

Megan Morant threw the first pitch for the Chicago White Sox during their game against Cleaveland Guardians. The South Siders won the game at their home ground while Morant took to Instagram to share a video of her throwing the first pitch at the game.

"Southside forever ❤️ thank you @whitesox 🙏," she wrote.

You can check out Megan Morant's Instagram post below:

Her Instagram post caught the attention of several WWE stars, including Charlotte Flair, R-Truth, Otis, and Natalya, who liked the update. Several others, like Adam Pearce, Maxxine Dupri, and more, commented on Morant's post.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Reactions on Megan Morant's Instagram update.

Megan Morant hails WWE commentator Michael Cole as the greatest storyteller ever

Michael Cole is arguably one of the best at what he does. The 55-year-old started his journey with the Stamford-based company as a backstage interviewer before transitioning into a lead commentator. He has been with the company for over 26 years.

In a recent interview with Sam Roberts of Notsam Wrestling, Megan Morant praised Michael Cole while referring to him as the greatest storyteller ever. She further shared how the veteran encouraged her during her early days in the wrestling promotion.

"Cole is the greatest storyteller that there is. He’s more than just the voice of WWE. He’s been there for so many moments. He’s been with this company for so long. For him to see something in me and to believe in me, it meant a lot because I had no clue what I was getting into, and he was so encouraging, ‘You belong here, and you’re here for a reason,'" she stated. [H/T Fightful]

You can check out her interview in the video below:

Michael Cole is currently a part of the red brand. He calls matches alongside Pat McAfee on Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback