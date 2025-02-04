Charlotte Flair addresses the chorus of boos on WWE RAW

WWE's resident 'Queen' Charlotte Flair consistently finds herself in purgatory through the lens of the fanbase. Although she has some strong believers, the accomplished star often receives loud boos after major triumphs.

One such reaction came this past Monday while she talked about her painful year in rehab, and all it took for her to get back into ring shape. Regardless, Charlotte is going to WrestleMania 41. After winning the Royal Rumble, she could challenge Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, or Giulia on the grandest spectacle at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Taking to X, The Queen claimed that whether fans love to hate her or hate to love her, she will always be the "first." She also shared her new merchandise release on WWE Shop:

"Whether you love to hate me, Hate to love me.. I’m still the FIRST," wrote Flair.

Charlotte showed indifference on Monday to the woman who defeated her at WrestleMania 39 two years ago. This prompted the former Judgment Day star to request Flair to challenge her so that she can put The Queen down once and for all and get the respect she has earned.

But Charlotte Flair has other plans, a WWE legend claims

Tommy Dreamer discussed the return of Charlotte Flair and her Royal Rumble win last weekend. The veteran shared his honest thoughts based on what transpired on RAW with Rhea Ripley except for the latter's promo with the 14-time World Champion.

On the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer stated his belief that The Queen will challenge Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

This may come as a surprise as the two women have not had any interactions on-screen, as opposed to Flair's rich history with Ripley, but several signs are supposedly pointing to a first-time-ever clash between the new WWE Women's Champion and her idol:

"I think they would go with her [Charlotte Flair] and [Tiffany] Stratton because of what I saw with Rhea Ripley tonight with all the other stuff that was happening... My spidey sense is tingling, and I think something's going to happen with Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton," Dreamer said.

Needless to say, WWE Creative could go either way this season with no wrong answer. The two women both have a win over the other on the grand stage, and perhaps a rubber match is the only way their story can go.

