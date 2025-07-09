Charlotte Flair addresses plastic surgery rumors after WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair recently opened up about her plastic surgery rumors that swirled around in 2021. Flair had been out of action for some time and returned on RAW after WrestleMania 37. While she was excited to make a comeback to the squared circle, she had to face a barrage of questions regarding her appearance.

The Queen recently penned an article for The Players' Tribune where she offered a glimpse into her personal life. She wrote about getting into pro wrestling and how she dealt with various challenges throughout her career. She also brought up the plastic surgery rumors that led to some unsavory comments about her appearance.

Flair mentioned that after she competed on RAW following a hiatus of six weeks due to COVID, she was feeling good about herself. She said she lost about 25 pounds and got in the best shape of her life.

"I’ve always been pretty self-conscious about my appearance, but I seriously was SO proud of the effort I’d put in, and the results I’d achieved. And I remember feeling really good about how I’d looked at that night’s show. Then I checked my phone after. I literally had thousands of notifications on Twitter — most of it, people speculating about what kind of plastic surgery I’d gotten. OK... What the f*** happened to Charlotte Flair?! Holy s*** her whole body is fake. You KNOW she got work done……She looks like her DAD in a WIG," she wrote. [H/T: The Players' Tribune]

The 14-time Women's World Champion had undergone a transformation since her debut in the company in 2012, but didn't expect fans online to react like this to the changes. She further wrote about how she understood that her profession at times puts her in line for such remarks.

"I’ve dealt with stuff like that my whole career … but I try not to take it personally. On some level, I get it: I’m (relatively) famous, and I make a very good living from work that involves showing off my body. I get that certain things just come with that territory. And I’d never expect anyone to put “feeling sorry for Charlotte Flair” high on their priority list. But it really is wild, how like……. OK, I’ll put it like this: People are getting smarter and smarter when it comes to understanding the wrestling business. Everyone “knows everything” now, not just about what’s on-screen but what’s off-screen as well. And yet, the smarter that people get about wrestling?? The easier they seem to forget the basic concepts," she mentioned.

Charlotte has embraced the task of being a WWE Superstar and isn't afraid to show off her physique on social media.

She often posts photos and videos from her workout sessions on Instagram, suggesting she is dealing with the challenge in her own way.

Former WWE personality brought Charlotte Flair's plastic surgery rumors before WrestleMania 41

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, former WWE on-screen manager Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) questioned whether Charlotte Flair had plastic surgery.

Breaking down the intense segment on SmackDown between Flair and Tiffany Stratton, Mantell said:

"Hey, did Charlotte Flair get some... she had a lot of plastic surgery, did she? Well, she doesn't look like she did before she left." [From 3:40 - 3:51]

Despite the comments on her appearance, Charlotte Flair continues to push ahead with confidence and will look for more success at Evolution when she challenges for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Alexa Bliss.

