Charlotte Flair addresses her recent disrespectful moment with WWE co-worker

Charlotte Flair has addressed the botch that occurred after her win over Sonya Deville on the January 6 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Flair snatched the SmackDown Women's Championship away from referee Jessika Carr moments after the victory. The Queen used to behave that way when she portrayed a villain. However, she is no longer supposed to disrespect referees now that she performs as a babyface.

In an interview with the New York Post, Flair revealed that she immediately knew she made a mistake:

"I just get in a mode and I was like, 'Ah, wait, why did I do that?' I almost hugged her too. What made it worse was that was a woman who I was like being disrespectful to."

Realizing her error, Flair smiled and said "thank you" to Carr within seconds of grabbing the title from the official.

How Charlotte Flair feels after her face turn

After a seven-month absence, Charlotte Flair returned to WWE as a babyface on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown. On the same night, she defeated Ronda Rousey in a 41-second match to recapture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Flair has mostly performed as a heel during her seven-and-a-half-year main roster career. Right now, the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer is trying to adjust to her new role as a fan favorite:

"Seeing the reaction still, as it continues," Flair added. "I'm just like, 'Go with it.' Don't force anything. This is the first time that I genuinely feel right in the good-guy role. I'm not saying how long that will last, but it feels right right now."

Earlier this week, Charlotte was introduced by her Hall of Fame father Ric Flair on the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW. The segment led to Bianca Belair defeating Sonya Deville in an impromptu match.

Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble against Alexa Bliss on Saturday. However, the SmackDown Women's Champion is not currently scheduled to compete in a match at the event.

