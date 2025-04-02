Charlotte Flair addresses Ronda Rousey's bashing of WWE

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. Heading into WrestleMania 41, she is hoping to defeat Tiffany Stratton and win her 15th world title. However, she recently spoke about one of her former rivals, Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey had quite the run with WWE, spanning five years, between 2018 and 2023. After she left the company, she became highly critical of her former employers and has publicly bashed them on numerous occasions.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Charlotte Flair addressed Ronda Rousey's comments about WWE. The Queen did not call out the former UFC star but instead maintained a neutral stance.

She stated that she has no intention of speaking for anyone else, adding that everyone has their own opinions and experiences.

"I never want to [speak for someone else]. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and everyone has their own experience, so you can never put words into someone's mouth," said Charlotte Flair. [H/T Daily Mail]

Flair would later speak highly of Rousey. The two women have gone head-to-head a total of seven times, including on a Live Show. They've put on some great performances and, as such, respect one another.

Charlotte Flair opened up about the possibility of there being an Evolution 2

There is no denying that Charlotte Flair is one of many great women's wrestlers who have come through the ranks in WWE. Over the last decade or so, the Stamford-based promotion has done a great job of establishing a phenomenal women's division.

This was further solidified by the Evolution PLE that was held in 2018. It was an all-women's PLE, and an incredible success, with Flair claiming she had one of her best matches ever at the event.

In the same interview with the Daily Mail's Alex McCarthy, Flair opened up about the possibility of a sequel to the Evolution PLE. She claimed it would be great if it happened, but still believed the goal should be more main events and storylines for the women.

Given that WWE continues to grow year after year, there is no denying that the potential for Evolution 2 is massive. Hopefully, fans will get to see it happen sometime soon.

