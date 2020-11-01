Halloween 2020 is here and everyone is busy dressing up as their favorite characters. WWE Superstars are also well-known for posting their pictures of Halloween dress-up every year. Charlotte Flair and Andrade, one of WWE's newest power couples, have previously surprised fans with their amazing get-up of The Joker and Harley Quinn from the DC Universe.

This year, Charlotte Flair and Andrade have dressed-up as yet another famous DC Universe couple, Batman and Catwoman. Charlotte Flair posted the following photo on her Twitter with an interesting caption and fans can't stop complimenting the two for their amazing get-up.

You’re the second man who killed me this week, but I’ve got seven lives left. #HappyHalloween 🐱 ⁦@AndradeCienWWE⁩ pic.twitter.com/KdQCavG2yZ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 1, 2020

Charlotte Flair and Andrade in WWE this year

Charlotte Flair and Andrade started this year on a high note as the two got engaged on January 1, 2020, after dating each other for over a year. Later that month, Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match. Surprisingly, she went to challenge the NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for a title shot at WrestleMania 36.

At the pay-per-view, Charlotte Flair defeated Ripley to win the NXT Women's title for the second time in her career. She went on to drop the title to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. During her reign as the NXT Women's Champion, she was simultaneously appearing on RAW and SmackDown as well. Soon after losing her title, Charlotte Flair went on a hiatus to undergo cosmetic surgery.

As for Andrade, he was the United States Champion on RAW for the first five months of the year. He also started teaming up with former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Angel Garza. The team has since split up and it is to be seen what is next for the former NXT Champion in WWE going forward.