Charlotte Flair and Andrade react to Asuka photoshopping her head on Flair's body

Charlotte Flair and Andrade have both reacted to Asuka photoshopping her face on Flair's body in her latest tweet.

Asuka is one of the biggest trolls on social media in the pro-wrestling world. She shares hilarious posts on a regular basis and recently went on a photoshop spree on her social media handles. Over the past few days, Asuka has photoshopped her head on the bodies of The Rock, Alexa Bliss' doll Lilly, Doudrop, and Charlotte Flair.

The former RAW Women's Champion wasn't happy one bit with Asuka's photoshopped picture and reacted to the same in a tweet.

"this is not funny. Asuka," said Charlotte in her tweet.

this is not funny. Asuka. 😡 https://t.co/f0ffnA7KJJ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 17, 2021

Andrade, on the other hand, couldn't control his laughter over Asuka's edit.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair are close friends in real life

Asuka and Charlotte Flair are pretty close outside the squared circle. The duo has history together on WWE TV as well. Back on the road to WrestleMania 34 in 2018, Asuka became the winner of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match.

She challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title at The Show of Shows. At WrestleMania 34, Charlotte defeated Asuka to break her undefeated run.

About a year later, Asuka was the SmackDown Women's Champion heading into WrestleMania 35. On an episode of SmackDown, Charlotte faced The Empress of Tomorrow in a match that was scheduled at the last moment. The Queen put Asuka down to win the belt and the WWE Universe was furious over the booking.

Asuka has been quite successful on the main roster even though her booking has left fans annoyed at times. Her RAW Women's title run in 2020-21 didn't impress fans and she lost the belt to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37. Charlotte later won the title from Ripley but was quickly defeated by Nikki A.S.H., who won her first singles title with the win.

Both Charlotte and Asuka are considered two of the best in the business and fans will be interested to see if we will get a feud between these two soon. The Queen is scheduled to take on Ripley and current RAW Women's Champion, Nikki A.S.H., at SummerSlam.

If Charlotte does win the strap this weekend, Asuka would be one of the potential challengers for the Championship on RAW.

Would you want to see a feud between Charlotte and Asuka soon? Or should WWE hold it off for sometime? Let us know in the comments section.

Catch SK's interview with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley here

Edited by Alan John