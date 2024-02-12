Charlotte Flair and Andrade spotted with top WWE power couple [PHOTO]

Charlotte Flair and Andrade were spotted with two top stars during Sonya Deville's wedding to Toni Cassano.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are one of the biggest power couples in WWE and pro wrestling, and so are Charlotte and Andrade. They recently attended Sonya Deville's wedding to her partner Toni Cassano, along with several other WWE Superstars.

Charlotte Flair later shared a picture with Andrade, Montez Ford, and Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair's reaction to Charlotte Flair's injury

The Queen is currently injured and will be out of action for several months. She suffered the injury during a singles match against longtime rival Asuka on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Shortly after Flair got injured, Belair appeared on 101 WRIF’s ROAR Around The Ring. She said the following about Charlotte's injury:

“It is a huge blow,” Belair said. “Charlotte Flair has been such a vital part of our women’s roster. She’s created so much history. She’s a legend. I’m not even gonna say a legend in the making. With the accolades that she has, she’s a legend. It’s really hard knowing that we’ve lost someone like Charlotte right now for nine months. Me, selfishly, we all know I’ve always looked up to Charlotte, I’ve always wanted to have a dream match against her, with her, it doesn’t matter as long as I can be in the ring with her." [H/T WrestleZone]

Belair added that Flair's injury though opens up an opportunity for someone else on the roster. She then wondered who would step up in Flair's absence. Flair is bound to miss several massive premium live events, including WrestleMania XL and Elimination Chamber: Perth. She regularly shares updates of her recovery journey on her official Instagram handle.

