Charlotte Flair announces new project outside of WWE during hiatus

Charlotte Flair hasn't appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania Backlash but has kept herself plenty busy during her time away from the company.

Not only did Flair use the time away to get married to All Elite Wrestling's Andrade El Idolo, but she also started her own jewelry collection with the Rockford Collection based out of New York.

Flair took to social media today to proudly announce the news of her "Ashley X Rockford" project, which will feature dozens of unisex ring designs. Tweeting out:

"Months of collaboration, dozens of designs, proud of this collection. Presenting: ASHLEY X ROCKFORD Unisex Rings *ring emoji*," Charlotte Flair said in a tweet.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE



ASHLEY X ROCKFORD



Unisex Rings

rockfordcollection.com/pages/rockford… Months of collaboration, dozens of designs, proud of this collection. Presenting :ASHLEY X ROCKFORDUnisex Rings Months of collaboration, dozens of designs, proud of this collection. Presenting :ASHLEY X ROCKFORDUnisex Rings 💍rockfordcollection.com/pages/rockford… https://t.co/agQW8DzRs6

Charlotte Flair is still prominently featured in the branding of SmackDown's women's division

Although she hasn't been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania Backlash, the company is still making certain that Charlotte Flair is featured prominently in regards to the current SmackDown women's division.

Behind the newly crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, both Ronda Rousey and The Queen are positioned behind her. Seemingly teasing that The Queen's return to SmackDown could occur sooner rather than later.

If Morgan manages to defeat The Baddest Woman on the Planet at SummerSlam, Flair could easily make sense as the next challenger for Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship.

With the recent losses of both Sasha Banks and Naomi, it's clear that WWE would love to have both Bayley and Flair back in the fold sooner rather than later.

While there is no confirmed timetable as to when The Queen is scheduled to return to WWE, SummerSlam is only a few weeks away. But with the rematch between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey already being announced, it will be challenging to figure out where Flair can fit into this year's card.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Charlotte Flair return to WWE before SummerSlam? Yes No 0 votes so far