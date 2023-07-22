Charlotte Flair appears to suffer an awkward botch during her match against former champion on WWE SmackDown

Multi-time women's champion Charlotte Flair was part of a botch on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown when she met former women's tag team champion IYO SKY.

The Damage CTRL member is the newest addition to the feud between Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair. Since SKY won the 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match, she has set her eyes on potentially cashing in her MITB briefcase for the Women's Championship on the blue brand.

Ahead of SummerSlam 2023, the 14-time women's champion collided with IYO SKY on the blue brand. Despite having a hard-hitting battle, a botch was witnessed when Flair failed to sell a move from the Damage CTRL member.

When the bout spilled outside the ring, the former women's tag team champion jumped off the apron to deliver a hurricanrana on her opponent.

An apparent mistake by Flair.

However, Charlotte Flair failed to take the move cleanly and jumped off herself, which appeared to be a botch. This blunder was caught on camera but did not stop The Queen from bagging the victory over the 33-year-old star.

Now, WWE has confirmed that Asuka will defend her title in a Triple Threat match against Flair and Bianca Belair at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Who will win between Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Asuka at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

