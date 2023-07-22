Top champion blindsides Charlotte Flair after defeating 33-year-old WWE star on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was taken out by the current Women's Champion Asuka after the former defeated IYO SKY on SmackDown.

This 2023 women's Money in the Bank winner faced The Queen in a singles match with her Damage CTRL member Bayley on the commentary. Meanwhile, Flair and SKY showed impressive in-ring skills as the action spilled to the ringside.

Flair and Bayley's verbal smack during the match.

Followed by a series of nasty chops and slams across the ring, the bout went to its closing moments which saw Shotzi appear on the screen and cut a scary promo. This led the terrified Damage CTRL member to flee the arena and leave IYO SKY on her own.

Soon after Charlotte Flair picked a win over the 33-year-old star, The Empress of Tomorrow appeared out of nowhere and attacked The Queen. Asuka first laid her out and grabbed her in an armbar submission leaving the former champion helpless.

Check out the tweet here.

Later, WWE confirmed that Asuka would defend her Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Flair at SummerSlam in a triple threat match. It remains to be seen if the Japanese star can retain the title against two former women's champions.

