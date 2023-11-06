Charlotte Flair, Ava Raine, and several other WWE stars react to Rhea Ripley's new look following Crown Jewel 2023

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has shown off her new darker look following Crown Jewel 2023, and several WWE stars have reacted.

The Judgment Day member defended her Women's World Championship at the premium live event in a Fatal 5-Way match against Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax.

The Eradicator overcame the odds and somehow managed to escape the premium live event with the title. She planted Zoey Stark with a Riptide on top of Shayna Baszler and Rodriguez in the ring. Ripley then pinned Baszler to win the bout, but The Queen of Spades claimed on social media today that she should have won the match anyway.

After her victory at Crown Jewel, Rhea Ripley took to social media to show off her new look and shared the following lyrics from her theme music:

"I EAT. SLEEP. BLEED. THE DEMONS IN YOUR DREAMS 😈," she posted.

WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Ava Raine, Jakara, and fans reacted to her post on Instagram, and most were in favor of her new look.

WWE stars and fans react to Ripley's new look at Crown Jewel.

Rhea Ripley believes WWE RAW star is ready to replace Roman Reigns

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley believes her stablemate is ready to replace Roman Reigns as the face of the company.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Ripley revealed that Damian Priest could take The Tribal Chief's spot in the company. She claimed that Señor Money in the Bank is ready for whatever challenge is thrown his way and could become a huge star in the promotion.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [From 05:39 – 06:03]

You can check out the full video below:

Rhea Ripley was able to pull off the upset last night at Crown Jewel, but she has several WWE RAW superstars coming after the Women's World Championship. It will be interesting to see how long the 27-year-old will be able to hold onto the title moving forward.

Who would you like to see dethrone Rhea Ripley as Women's World Champion on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here