  Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bronson Reed, and other WWE stars react after top star suffers heartbreaking Achilles tendon injury

Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bronson Reed, and other WWE stars react after top star suffers heartbreaking Achilles tendon injury

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 23, 2025 02:01 GMT
The star has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bronson Reed, and other WWE stars have reacted after a top star suffered a heartbreaking Achilles tendon injury. The news broke earlier today.

Tyrese Haliburton has recently become a fixture in WWE, with the basketball star making regular appearances in the company. He has even been included in WWE 2K25 as part of a DLC. He's also had interactions with Logan Paul.

Now, though, the star has suffered a leg injury during Game 7 of the NBA Finals. In the Indiana Pacers' most recent game, he went down with a leg injury. His father confirmed to Lisa Salters during the ABC broadcast that Tyrese Haliburton has suffered an Achilles tendon injury. Haliburton was still competing despite a calf strain. This saw WWE stars react immediately.

also-read-trending Trending
Johnny Gargano reacted to the news of the injury, expressing that he was heartbroken for Tyrese Haliburton. Charlotte Flair and Bayley also shared their reactions, showing their worry for the star, with all of them supporting him. Both The Role Model and Flair have suffered Achilles tears in the past, which kept them out of action for extended periods.

The reactions can be seen below:

Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Johnny Gargano all reacted on social media. (Credit: X)
Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Johnny Gargano all reacted on social media. (Credit: X)

Bronson Reed also reacted, saying that he felt for Haliburton. Reed himself is familiar with injuries, having been sidelined for almost seven months following the Bloodline WarGames match.

The WWE stars have obviously gotten close to Tyrese Haliburton recently.

Sportskeeda wishes Tyrese Haliburton a swift recovery.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Neda Ali
