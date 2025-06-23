When will Tyrese Haliburton return? Latest on Achilles injury timeline and potentially missing 2025-26 NBA season 

Tyrese Haliburton's 2024-25 NBA season came to a brutal end after the Indiana Pacers star aggravated his right calf strain injury in Game 7 of the finals against the OKC Thunder. Haliburton's father, John, confirmed to ESPN that it was an Achilles injury, as initially feared.

This not only jeopardizes the Pacers' chances of completing a historic NBA championship run, but also diminishes their chances of replicating their heroics in the 2025-26 season

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When will Tyrese Haliburton return? Achilles injury timeline explored

Tyrese Haliburton could be out for the 2025-26 NBA season. If it's an Achilles tendon rupture, Haliburton may need to undergo a four to six-month recovery process. Once he's ready for physical movement, he will need another six months to rehab, rest, recover, and gradually progress in workout intensity. That also involves passing a mental hurdle and game conditioning, possibly seeing Haliburton return directly in the 2026-27 season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kevin Durant also suffered a similar injury in the 2019 NBA Finals. He missed the following season, returning in the 2020-21 season, which started in December after the COVID-19 pandemic extended the 2019-20 season.

Haliburton had a sensational postseason run after hitting four game-winners, one in each series, including Game 1 of the finals, which was crucial for the Pacers, forcing Game 7. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals, shooting 46.1%, including 32.9% from 3 in 22 playoff games before Sunday's championship contest.

That said, the Pacers may not have enough to replicate their success of the past two seasons, which included making the conference finals in 2024 and the finals in 2025. In both playoff runs, Haliburton's season ended with injuries. He had a hamstring injury last year amid the Pacers' 4-0 loss to the Celtics in the conference finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More