When will Tyrese Haliburton return? Latest on Achilles injury timeline and potentially missing 2025-26 NBA season 

Tyrese Haliburton's 2024-25 NBA season came to a brutal end after the Indiana Pacers star aggravated his right calf strain injury in Game 7 of the finals against the OKC Thunder. Haliburton's father, John, confirmed to ESPN that it was an Achilles injury, as initially feared.
This not only jeopardizes the Pacers' chances of completing a historic NBA championship run, but also diminishes their chances of replicating their heroics in the 2025-26 season
When will Tyrese Haliburton return? Achilles injury timeline explored
Tyrese Haliburton could be out for the 2025-26 NBA season. If it's an Achilles tendon rupture, Haliburton may need to undergo a four to six-month recovery process. Once he's ready for physical movement, he will need another six months to rehab, rest, recover, and gradually progress in workout intensity. That also involves passing a mental hurdle and game conditioning, possibly seeing Haliburton return directly in the 2026-27 season.
Kevin Durant also suffered a similar injury in the 2019 NBA Finals. He missed the following season, returning in the 2020-21 season, which started in December after the COVID-19 pandemic extended the 2019-20 season.
Haliburton had a sensational postseason run after hitting four game-winners, one in each series, including Game 1 of the finals, which was crucial for the Pacers, forcing Game 7. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals, shooting 46.1%, including 32.9% from 3 in 22 playoff games before Sunday's championship contest.
That said, the Pacers may not have enough to replicate their success of the past two seasons, which included making the conference finals in 2024 and the finals in 2025. In both playoff runs, Haliburton's season ended with injuries. He had a hamstring injury last year amid the Pacers' 4-0 loss to the Celtics in the conference finals.
