Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Big E, and more react to former WWE Superstar's heartwarming update

WWE Superstars have reacted to former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella's recent social media post revealing her pregnancy. The 37-year-old is expecting her second child with her husband, Corey Graves.

Carmella bid adieu to the Stamford-based company earlier this year. WWE decided against renewing her contract, ending her 12-year run with the global juggernaut. She had been on a hiatus since March 2023 to focus on her pregnancy and later to deal with post-pregnancy complications.

Earlier today, the former WWE Women's Money in the Bank winner took to her Instagram account to share the news of her pregnancy. While sharing a video and several pictures with Graves, The Princess of Staten Island noted the couple was expecting the birth of their second child together this fall.

The Instagram update caught the attention of several stars, who shared their reactions to Carmella's revelation in the comments section. Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Big E, Adam Pearce, Natalya, and Nia Jax, among others, sent congratulatory messages to the couple.

Check out the messages from the stars in the image below:

Several stars congratulate Carmella and Corey Graves (Picture credits: Carmella's Instagram post)

Carmella opens up about her departure from WWE

Carmella made several controversial remarks about the wrestling promotion following her surprising release amid a hiatus. However, she shared a completely different perspective in a recent interview with People magazine.

The former 24/7 Champion noted that although getting released was unfortunate, it was somewhat necessary after 12 years with the company. However, Carmella added she was not ready for the release when it happened.

"It was unfortunate, but at the end of the day, it is what it is. I'm a big believer in things happening for a reason, and it just wasn't for me anymore. I was there for 12 years. It was time to kind of pivot. I just wasn't necessarily prepared for it in that moment," she said. [H/T: People]

In another interview last month, Carmella claimed that if she were to return to in-ring competition, it would be for WWE. It will be interesting to see if and when it happens.

