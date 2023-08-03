Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair could get into a major fight during their SummerSlam 2023 match against Asuka, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell thinks Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair could get into a "big tiff" during their match against Asuka at SummerSlam 2023, allowing the WWE Women's Champion to retain her title.

The Empress of Tomorrow will put her title on the line in a three-way match against Charlotte and Belair this Saturday night. Both The Queen and The EST of WWE have lots of momentum going into the August 5th premium live event.

However, Dutch Mantell is of the opinion that Asuka could retain her gold at the show. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the former WWE manager explained that Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair could be involved in a "tiff" during the match. He feels this could allow Asuka to sneak away with the win.

"I don't really have a strong feeling. This way or that way. But I think we are gonna leave it with Bianca and Charlotte in a big tiff, which means they'll keep the belt where it is and then work around that. I think she (Asuka) retains. But I think there's gonna have a big fight and disagreement with Charlotte and Bianca," said Mantell. [From 21:27 to 21:58]

Bill Apter thinks Charlotte Flair could win at SummerSlam

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter shared his prediction for the triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship. The veteran journalist thinks Charlotte could walk out with the gold across her waist.

"I'm going to go with Charlotte. Yeah, really. I think she is just amazing. The other two are really, really good, but I think Charlotte is going to go up one more plateau," said Bill Apter.

Charlotte Flair winning the Women's Championship at SummerSlam would bring her one step closer to tying her father's record of being a 16-time World Champion.

