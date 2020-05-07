The Queen was pushed to her limit by Io Shirai

Charlotte Flair was put to the test tonight as she made her first NXT Women's Championship defense against Io Shirai. The Queen who defeated Rhea Ripley to win the title at WrestleMania 36 has been on a roll racking up some big wins along the way.

However, she was in for a fight tonight and was pushed to her absolute limits by The Genius of the Sky. After some incredible in-ring action from both Superstars, Charlotte Flair decided to take the easy way out by hitting Io Shirai with a kendo stick and retain the title.

The Queen wanted to inflict more damage on the Joshi Judas but was forced to retreat as her WrestleMania 36 opponent, Rhea Ripley returned.

The feud among these three seems to be far from over and we could them all compete in a title match yet again. But, it is what Charlotte Flair said after the match that caught the headlines.

Charlotte Flair breaks character and gives props to Io Shirai

Very rarely do you see Charlotte Flair breaking character but she decided to give credit where it was due and commented on her match with Io Shirai.

She said it was one of the matches that made her think that she needs to improve more and even hinted at facing the Joshi Judas down the line.

I don’t leave many matches thinking ‘wow, I need to keep getting better’. Tonight was one of those.



Until we meet again 👸 @shirai_io — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 7, 2020

As mentioned above, the feud for the NXT Women's Championship match seems to be far from over.