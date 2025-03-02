Charlotte Flair breaks character to congratulate major star after Elimination Chamber

Charlotte Flair broke character following Elimination Chamber 2025 to congratulate a major star on their victory. The veteran missed the entirety of 2024 with an injury but returned last month during the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Ad

Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match and selected WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent. Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match last night and will be challenging for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the title against IYO SKY tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Following the PLE, Charlotte Flair broke character on her Instagram story to send a heartfelt message to Belair. She congratulated The EST on her victory and shared a photo of the two backstage, as seen in the image below.

Ad

Trending

"Congratulations B @biancabelairwwe. So proud of you." she wrote.

Flair sends message to Belair following Elimination Chamber win. [Image credit: Screenshot from Charlotte Flair's Instagram story]

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton teamed up with Trish Stratus to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber last night.

Ad

Former WWE writer claims the company set Charlotte Flair up to fail

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Charlotte Flair was set up to fail by the company.

Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus at the end of 2023 and did not return to action until the Women's Royal Rumble match last month. She provided fans with regular updates on social media during her recovery from the devastating injury.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo said the company should have focused on her recovery from injury instead of the video packages promoting her lavish lifestyle ahead of her return.

"What did they do, Chris? Oh, they showed her on a yacht," Russo said. "She's got all this money. We talked about it. We didn't get that. That's why, Chris, they miss the mark so many times. I always think they're setting people up because it was so easy what they could have done." [11:22 – 11:45]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Tiffany Stratton has become a fan-favorite on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell if Charlotte Flair can capture the WWE Women's Championship from The Buff Barbie at The Show of Shows later this year in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.