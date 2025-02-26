WWE set Charlotte Flair up to fail, ex-writer claims (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble in her WWE return match after a 14-month injury absence. Despite the victory, Vince Russo thinks WWE's higher-ups are trying to test The Queen by booking her in a polarizing way.

Ad

Flair performed as a babyface after returning to the ring on February 1. However, the 38-year-old almost immediately showed a villainous side to her on-screen persona after fans booed her promos.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo questioned why Flair flaunted her wealth and luxurious lifestyle in video packages before her return. He also speculated to host Dr. Chris Featherstone that WWE purposely made her look bad by failing to highlight her ACL, MCL, and meniscus injuries.

Ad

Trending

"What did they do, Chris? Oh, they showed her on a yacht," Russo said. "She's got all this money. We talked about it. We didn't get that. That's why, Chris, they miss the mark so many times. I always think they're setting people up because it was so easy what they could have done." [11:22 – 11:45]

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Russo pitch an idea that would have made Charlotte Flair a babyface after her return.

How Vince Russo would present Charlotte Flair

In 2013, Charlotte Flair's brother Reid passed away aged 25. The 14-time Women's Champion's personal life made headlines again recently after news broke about her divorce from fellow WWE star Andrade.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. According to Vince Russo, the Women's Royal Rumble winner would benefit from telling her real-life story on television:

"It's gonna sound crazy, but you're dealing with crazy people. [WWE booked Charlotte Flair that way] because they don't want to make it easy for her. That's why. And it's the old, 'Well, let's test her and see if she goes for this.' Think about this, Chris. If she sat down with you and that [real-life story] was played on television, who else goes through that? I mean, she has gone through such trauma in her freaking life. Go there. Let's go there." [12:22 – 13:08]

Ad

In the same episode, former WWE star EC3 gave his thoughts on how wrestlers' careers are affected by personal problems outside of work.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback