EC3 reacts to WWE stars' divorce (Exclusive)

EC3 worked for WWE from 2009 to 2013 before returning for another run with the company between 2018 and 2020. The former TNA World Champion recently gave his thoughts on Charlotte Flair's determination to succeed after her divorce from fellow WWE star Andrade.

On February 1, Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble in her return match after a 14-month injury absence. Two days later, news broke that the 14-time Women's Champion's divorce was finalized on October 10, 2024.

EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo. Reacting to the divorce, he said wrestlers sometimes focus more on work when they have personal problems.

"Sometimes the only release you have is that profession, is this business, being able to go out there, perform, and derive emotion, to have those things happen, get reactions," EC3 stated. "I don't wanna say it's all you have, but having that is at least a grounding thing that is worth doing." [3:56 – 4:20]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo's take on how WWE could have turned Andrade and Charlotte Flair's divorce into a storyline.

EC3 on Charlotte Flair's focus ahead of WrestleMania 41

On April 19-20, Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. The build-up to the first-time-ever bout is one of the biggest storylines on SmackDown right now.

Speaking from experience, EC3 explained how Flair might produce some of her best work despite having real-life problems in recent months:

"When maybe life's throwing you some curveballs but you have that [wrestling] and you're building to something, like to build to WrestleMania, there's a release for all the probably unfortunate-ness of real-life dramas. You can lose yourself in the art, man, is what I'm trying to say. Some of the best promos or matches I've done were bit with rage I've had for something going on in my life or vendettas I've felt were unfinished." [4:35 – 5:10]

In her most recent SmackDown appearance, Flair pointed at the WrestleMania 41 sign after Nia Jax attacked Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

