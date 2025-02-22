WWE Hall of Famer makes surprise appearance on SmackDown ahead of return match; gets attacked 

Tiffany Stratton competed in a singles match against Candice LeRae on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Her partner at Elimination Chamber, Trish Stratus, appeared after the bout to help the champion during an attack.

The Buff Barbie Doll took down The Poison Pixie with an arm drag and a dropkick during the match. Charlotte Flair came out and sat at ringside. Stratton sent LeRae into the ropes and hit a running hip attack. Tiffany wiped out Nia, Jax, and Candice on the floor with a moonsault off the top rope.

The WWE Women's Champion missed a Swanton Bomb, and LeRae did a senton. The heel star went for a springboard moonsault but landed on the mat. Tiffany Stratton planted her with a rolling senton and tried to hit the PME, but Nia Jax pulled her partner out of the ring. Tiffany Stratton sent Candice face-first into the barricade with an Alabama Slam in front of Charlotte Flair.

Tiffany nailed Candice LeRae with the Prettiest Moonsault ever and won the match. Nia attacked the champion after the bout. Trish Stratus came to Tiffany's aid, but she, too, got taken out by the heels. Nia Jax stacked them and hit them both with the Annihilator.

