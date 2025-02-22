  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE Hall of Famer makes surprise appearance on SmackDown ahead of return match; gets attacked 

WWE Hall of Famer makes surprise appearance on SmackDown ahead of return match; gets attacked 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 22, 2025 04:02 GMT
There was a big return on SmackDown (Images via WWE.com)
There was a big return on SmackDown (Images via WWE.com)

Tiffany Stratton competed in a singles match against Candice LeRae on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Her partner at Elimination Chamber, Trish Stratus, appeared after the bout to help the champion during an attack.

Ad

The Buff Barbie Doll took down The Poison Pixie with an arm drag and a dropkick during the match. Charlotte Flair came out and sat at ringside. Stratton sent LeRae into the ropes and hit a running hip attack. Tiffany wiped out Nia, Jax, and Candice on the floor with a moonsault off the top rope.

The WWE Women's Champion missed a Swanton Bomb, and LeRae did a senton. The heel star went for a springboard moonsault but landed on the mat. Tiffany Stratton planted her with a rolling senton and tried to hit the PME, but Nia Jax pulled her partner out of the ring. Tiffany Stratton sent Candice face-first into the barricade with an Alabama Slam in front of Charlotte Flair.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tiffany nailed Candice LeRae with the Prettiest Moonsault ever and won the match. Nia attacked the champion after the bout. Trish Stratus came to Tiffany's aid, but she, too, got taken out by the heels. Nia Jax stacked them and hit them both with the Annihilator.

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी