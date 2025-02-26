Andrade should have betrayed Charlotte Flair, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

Andrade and Charlotte Flair's divorce was finalized in October 2024 after two years of marriage. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, thinks the real-life situation should have been incorporated into a storyline.

On February 1, Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble in her return match after 14 months out with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Two days after the event, news of her and Andrade's divorce was revealed publicly for the first time.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. The veteran writer questioned why Flair's in-ring comeback did not revolve around her grueling return from injury. He also said the creative team should have blurred the lines between fiction and reality by booking Andrade to betray her.

"I saw those training videos, and she was a beast," Russo stated. "She was training so hard she was crying. It was unbelievable to see. Bro, that's what should have been used, and then the divorce should have been used, and while she's fighting for her career, she's going through this divorce, she's going through all this. Then, bro, you bring her back, you have Andrade scr*w her. You wanna get her over as a babyface? That's how you get her over as a babyface!" [10:44 – 11:19]

Watch the video above to hear the panel share more ideas on how Charlotte Flair should have been booked after her long-awaited return.

Vince Russo on WWE's missed opportunity with Charlotte Flair

Throughout her career, critics have accused Charlotte Flair of receiving so many chances because her father is WWE legend Ric Flair. Away from the ring, she also had to deal with the passing of her brother Reid in 2013.

In Vince Russo's opinion, The Queen's WWE character should center around her real-life story:

"Talk about a stacked deck. First of all, man, she had horrific injuries. It wasn't one injury. It was several. Horrific, horrific. She had to battle back from that. Bro, there's the Reid thing that you know is still with her. I guarantee you, Chris, there is a high level of jealousy in that locker room because she's so freaking good, and on top of that you got a wacko father [Ric Flair]. I mean, think about all those things." [9:57 – 10:28]

On April 19-20, Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

