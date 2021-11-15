"I know this is so corny, but iron sharpens iron" - Charlotte Flair breaks character to praise top rival

WWE SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair went out of character to heap praise on her fellow Horsewoman Sasha Banks.

The Queen is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Sasha Banks on SmackDown. The feud began when The Boss attacked Charlotte after the controversial belt exchange that took place on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

Speaking to Metro UK , the thirteen-time women's champion said she's excited to work with Banks again and wants to see what the two are capable of after years of experience.

“I know this is so corny, but iron sharpens iron. Sasha and I just have this crazy chemistry. From the moment we locked up, actually it was FCW at the time which turned into NXT, it was undeniable,"- Charlotte Flair said.

“To circle back around — because I tell her all the time, ‘I can’t even watch our matches from three or four years ago. They’re terrible! I didn’t even know what I was doing, they’re so bad!’ And then to come full circle and face her again, and have the experience that I have and both of us as performers, I’m looking forward to seeing what we’re capable of doing on TV,”- The Queen added (H/T- wrestlinginc)

In character, however? Charlotte Flair feels Sasha Banks is selfish

Charlotte faced Shotzi on the 31st October edition of SmackDown with Sasha present at ringside. After an epic battle between the two, the former NXT Champion managed to come out on top.

Later that night, The SmackDown Women's Champion had some strong words for her rival, who got involved in the match between the two.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton backstage, Charlotte described Banks' actions as selfish.

"You know, Shotzi gave me one hell of a match tonight and she hung in there, as long as she could, and then it was time to finish her off. And then what happened? Sasha Banks wanted to steal the spotlight. Of course, why was she even ringside? She wasn't there to help Shotzi. No, she's selfish,"- Charlotte said.

Banks was assaulted by Shotzi after she lost her match against The Queen. The six-time women 's champion has a shot at redemption when she faces Shotzi on this week's edition of SmackDown.

What do you think of Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks current rivalry? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

