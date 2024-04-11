Charlotte Flair breaks character to send a four-word message to former champion who lost at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, multiple championships changed hands, including the WWE Women's Title. IYO SKY was dethroned by her former Damage CTRL stablemate, Bayley.

In 2023, SKY won the Women's Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. She did so by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair.

On Instagram, the now-former Women's Champion reflected on her loss to The Role Model. Reacting to IYO's post, Flair sent a four-word message, stating that she was proud of The Genius of the Sky.

"Proud of you Iyo," wrote Flair.

Before suffering an injury in late 2023, Flair was feuding against Damage CTRL. Interestingly enough, she suffered her latest injury during a match against Asuka on SmackDown.

Bayley opened up about facing IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley competed in her first singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Role Model walked out as the victor, as she became the new WWE Women's Champion.

In the lead-up to the event, the new Women's Champion spoke with The Independent, stating that she was honored to compete at The Show of Shows. Bayley said:

“I know this is the big one, it’s a very emotional story and it’s heavy on my heart. I’ve been saying for a few years that I’ve never had a singles match at WrestleMania, let alone for the title... It’s such an amazing time in WWE, too. The fact I’m right there at the top, I’m honored, and I feel it’s the perfect time in my career. Now it’s about proving to myself, and everybody, that I’m not going anywhere. I’ve done everything at WrestleMania besides this singles match... It’s like an out-of-body experience."

With Bayley winning the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40, it now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for IYO SKY. The Genius of the Sky and her Damage CTRL stablemates are expected to appear on this week's SmackDown.

