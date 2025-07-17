Charlotte Flair breaks character to send a message to newly crowned WWE champion

Charlotte Flair and Naomi had an interesting interaction on social media. The newly-crowned Women's World Champion is one of the top heels in WWE.

She captured the title at Evolution last Saturday by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley's match. Meanwhile, The Queen and her new partner Alexa Bliss competed in the Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team Championship Match at the premium live event, but failed to win the titles.

Charlotte Flair recently posted a photo of herself on X, and Naomi responded by asking the latter to lend her the Rolex watch she was wearing. Naomi added that she would return it to her, but clarified in parentheses that she wouldn't.

"Let me borrow that Rolex I’ll give it back (no I won’t) 😁," Naomi wrote.

Flair responded by telling the RAW star that she had her back, saying she deserved it and that she would buy herself another one.

"I got you….. I’ll buy another 🤭 YOU DESERVE IT," Flair responded.

Vince Russo on Charlotte Flair becoming a babyface

The Queen was regularly booed during her feud with Tiffany Stratton. However, she's been receiving positive reactions lately. She was heavily cheered at WWE Evolution.

Speaking on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo thinks Charlotte Flair was the one who pushed to turn face.

"You know, Charlotte did a lot of interviews during the week. And she said in one of the interviews about when Tiffy brought up her three marriages, like that really, really hurt her because she's like, 'That's not Charlotte, the character.' And that's why she says it took her back because that's not a character, that's real life. I think she was getting so much heat that she really went to the office and pitched for being a babyface. Because you can tell. It's like she wants to be a babyface very badly."

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are two of the biggest female stars in WWE. It wouldn't be shocking if they became the next Women's Tag Team Champions.

