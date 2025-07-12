Charlotte Flair’s real-life pain changed her on-screen role, claims WWE veteran: "She really went to the office" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Charlotte Flair's character. The star is currently a prominent feature on SmackDown.
The Queen is currently working through an unlikely alliance with Alexa Bliss. She was at ringside this week, supporting Alexa Bliss in her Fatal Four Way match on SmackDown. In fact, Charlotte Flair got physically involved when Raquel Rodriguez tried to interfere in the matchup.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo referred to an interview where the Queen mentioned that Tiffany Stratton's promo about her divorces shook her. The veteran writer suggested that Charlotte was possibly tired of fans booing her character and now wanted to be a babyface. He felt that the star might have consulted with the creative team to book her as a babyface moving forward.
"You know, Charlotte did a lot of interviews during the week. And she said in one of the interviews about when Tiffy brought up her three marriages, like that really, really hurt her because she's like, that's not Charlotte, the character. And that's why she says it took her back because that's not a character, that's real life. I think she was getting so much heat that she really went to the office and pitched for being a baby face. Because you can tell. It's like she wants to be a baby face very badly." [From 8:03 onwards]
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, although incredibly successful individual competitors, have found it hard to function as a tag team. However, they recently qualified to be part of the Fatal Four Way match for the Women's Tag Team Championships at Evolution.
