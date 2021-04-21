Charlotte Flair breaks silence after getting suspended by WWE

The main event of this week's Monday Night RAW saw Charlotte Flair go one-on-one with Asuka. RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley watched the match from the ringside. In the closing moments of the match, Asuka rolled up Charlotte Flair to pick up the victory.

A frustrated Charlotte Flair attacked the referee and continued beating him down to end the show. Immediately afterward, WWE announced that Charlotte Flair had been indefinitely suspended for her actions and fined $100k.

Charlotte Flair has now taken to Twitter to lash out at WWE for suspending and fining her. She also took a shot at Rhea Ripley and called Adam Pearce a joke.

"This whole thing sped past ridiculous, jumped over absurd and landed right on stupid. The top two wrestlers in WWE having a classic match on the flagship show, and for what? To be ruined by a petulant child with Road Warriors cosplay shoulder pads."

"They found one other thing as well: audacity. The audacity to fine me. The audacity to physically remove me from MY RING and remove me from a building with MY NAME on the marquee. The fine? The suspension? Adam Pearce? All the same, a joke."

The fine? The suspension? Adam Pearce? All the same, a joke. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 20, 2021

Charlotte Flair could soon start a feud with RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

Following her storyline suspension, it is to be seen whether WWE keeps Charlotte Flair off TV. In any case, The Queen looks set to be on a collision path against the newly-crowned RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have a lot of history together. The two faced each other at last year's WrestleMania 36, where The Queen defeated Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship for the second time in her career. There were also speculations that WWE could add Charlotte Flair to the WrestleMania 37 match between Asuka and Rhea Ripley, but that didn't happen.

Are you excited for a feud between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship? Could Asuka demand another rematch as well? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.