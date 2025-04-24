Charlotte Flair breaks silence after Nia Jax's extremely personal comments about her

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax seem at odds after The Queen unfollowed the former WWE Women's Champion on Instagram following controversial comments. The 14-time Women's Champion took to X to seemingly react to the matter.

Charlotte has been the recipient of some personal comments about her in the last few weeks. First, Tiffany Stratton went off script during a promo between the two and referenced The Queen's divorces. Nia Jax also did the same at the Roast of WrestleMania, where a leaked audio showed the Irresistible Force talking about Flair's personal life.

Following the controversy, Charlotte Flair unfollowed Jax on Instagram, hinting that she was not fine with the words said during the show. The Queen also seemingly reacted to the personal jibes by sending a short message on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"IDK. I'm just going to wrestle," - she posted.

What did Nia Jax say about Charlotte Flair at the Roast of WrestleMania?

WWE held a Roast of WrestleMania after-show on Sunday night, which was hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe. While the show was not televised, many clips from it are making rounds on social media.

Nia Jax also took a few shots at her coworkers during the show, including Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. The Irresistible Force mentioned The Queen's three divorces, which has been a sensitive topic for her:

"All right, all right, all right. Let’s get to some positive stuff. Now, when you think of a total package of superstars, who we thinking? No, it’s not BBL Bayley. It’s Rhea Bloody Ripley. Let’s be honest, that girl’s social media with a fu*king a*s cheek and those thirst traps, I forgot that she wasn’t even in the ring. Quite the opposite from Charlotte Flair. I mean, nobody really wants to see her in the ring anymore. You know her three ex-husbands also said the same thing." [H/T No DQ]

Nia Jax has not been featured prominently on WWE programming over the last several weeks. She was not on the WrestleMania 41 match card either. Charlotte, meanwhile, challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but failed to win the title.

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More