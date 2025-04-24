Nia Jax's unscripted comment that led to Charlotte Flair unfollowing her on Instagram revealed

Nia Jax's comment about Charlotte Flair at The Roast of WrestleMania has been revealed. The leaked audio is currently making the rounds on social media.

A report recently claimed that Charlotte had unfollowed Jax on Instagram. According to it, the latter's comments against Flair at The Roast of WrestleMania led to The Queen unfollowing her on Instagram.

Now, the audio of Nia Jax's comments targeting Charlotte Flair has been leaked and is going viral on Wrestling X. Here's a transcript of an excerpt of the roast:

"All right, all right, all right. Let’s get to some positive stuff. Now, when you think of a total package of superstars, who we thinking? No, it’s not BBL Bayley. It’s Rhea Bloody Ripley. Let’s be honest, that girl’s social media with a fu*king a*s cheek and those thirst traps, I forgot that she wasn’t even in the ring. Quite the opposite from Charlotte Flair. I mean, nobody really wants to see her in the ring anymore. You know her three ex-husbands also said the same thing." [H/T No DQ]

Charlotte Flair on Nia Jax's Men's Royal Rumble appearance

Nia Jax attacked R-Truth in the entranceway during the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2019 and entered the contest. Several male stars ganged up on her and threw her out of the ring.

In a chat with Shan & RJ from 105.3 The Fan, Flair said the following about Nia's surprise appearance in the match:

"It's harder to tell a good story with all female talent. But I thought Nia looked like a star and she killed it. She added a lot to the Men's Rumble. I don't think they could have thrown anyone in there. A lot of it had to do with Nia's presence and size. She could handle it. Maybe it will open the doors but I don't think it should be happening every week. It has to be once a year or it takes away from the uniqueness of it," Flair said. [H/T Fightful]

The Roast of WrestleMania was an incredibly controversial event. Jax wasn't the only star who received backlash over her comments at the event. Paul Heyman also made some incredibly controversial statements during the roast that didn't sit well with many fans.

