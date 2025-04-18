Charlotte Flair has broken character again

Charlotte Flair is one of the top stars in the WWE women's division. She returned to the ring at the Royal Rumble earlier this year after missing a year of action.

Flair ended up winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. However, the fans were very hostile toward her even after she returned after a year. The Queen challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Since then, these two women have been feuding.

However, this storyline has been criticized for failing to deliver. Both women have looked out of their element during their promos. Flair has even broken character on television and gone off script during her segments against Tiffany Stratton, which ended up looking awkward.

With WrestleMania 41 just a few days away, Flair was involved in a recent Fanatics Fest event. She met many of her fans, who presented her with bracelets. Following the event, Flair took to social media and broke character by thanking the fans despite being a heel.

"To everyone I got to see today. THANK YOU…. from old faces to new…. I am so grateful for the love… this will always be the COOLEST & BEST part."

Bishop Dyer believes fans don't want to see Charlotte Flair on TV

Despite being a talented in-ring performer, the fans have never fully connected with Charlotte Flair. She is often met with a chorus of boos when she walks out to the ring. Even after her return after a year of absence, fans still didn't want to see her win the Royal Rumble match, and they let their voices be heard.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Bishop Dyer said that Charlotte Flair has a lot of heat with the fans since they don't want to see her on TV. He noted how good The Queen is in the ring but also claimed that she is a shell of her former self, and the fans can see right through it.

"I think she has heat right now where people are like 'We just don't want you here.' And it sucks, because she's awesome at what she does, when she wants to do it that way. You think about when it was her and it was Mercedes and it was Becky and Bayley. Think about those matches, and think about the ground breaking things those four women did. And the matches where, like, the Ronda, Charlotte, and Becky match. How epic is that? And you can't tell me Charlotte and Becky weren't pulling 90% of the weight in that match? But is that the same Charlotte you see now, as the Four Horsewoman Charlotte? It's not. It's a shell of it in my opinion. That's why it's not working, because people genuinely want to see Tiffany with somebody else."

It will be interesting to see whether Charlotte Flair will win at WrestleMania 41.

