Charlotte Flair busts Vince McMahon rumor that CM Punk revealed 

Charlotte Flair has busted a rumor about Vince McMahon that CM Punk recently revealed. Flair put to rest Punk's comments about McMahon, stating that the WWE Chairman does not tell her what to say when she's on commentary.

Charlotte Flair recently posted a picture of herself on commentary duty during Monday Night RAW. CM Punk replied to Flair's photo where he said what Vince McMahon would've possibly told her when she was commentating.

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, Charlotte Flair dismissed these rumors of Vince McMahon advising her on what to say while behind the mic.

"No one is buzzing me in my ear. I have known Byron Saxton and Corey Graves for a very long time. It was just great to be out there with them, feeling as confident as ever. No, Vince doesn’t buzz me in my ear about anything.”

Ahead of WrestleMania Backlash, Charlotte Flair went behind the commentary desk to announce a match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka. Ripley, Asuka and Flair faced each other at WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women's Championship, with Ripley retaining her title.

CM Punk on Vince McMahon yelling at him on commentary

CM Punk used to mute Vince McMahon in his headset while he was on commentary since Vince was yelling so much



CM Punk had earlier revealed that Vince McMahon yelled at him while he was commentating. Punk, though, turned off his headsets so that he didn't have to listen to the WWE Chairman.

“I remember the first night on commentary, Vince started yelling in my headset. I elbowed Lawler. I wrote a note to him asking which is the volume bottom. He pointed to it and I turned it all the way down. When we took the headsets off after the show, I was like, ‘Did you not know you can do that?’ He said, ‘We are going to get yelled at.’ Vince never said anything to me.”

Punk said he would hear the information from Vince McMahon but wouldn't "sell it to the camera."

