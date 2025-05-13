Charlotte Flair to 'cheat' with WWE star’s boyfriend in controversial storyline pitched by wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently suggested an explosive storyline for Charlotte Flair. He felt the angle would mirror real-life events and result in compelling TV time.
Flair was in a heated rivalry with Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship leading up to WrestleMania 41. During one of their promo segments, The Queen insinuated that Tiffany's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs. This led to a viral moment with Kaiser refusing the claims on social media.
This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said WWE could have a full-blown storyline with Andrade and Ludwig Kaiser involved. He felt Andrade's involvement could add another layer, where he could question Charlotte Flair's loyalty while they were married. He felt this would generate nuclear heat for Flair as a heel and create two major babyfaces, Stratton and Kaiser.
"Have Andrade buy into that. While we were married, you were doing that? You're my colleague, you're one of the boys. You're doing nothing with Andrade, you're doing nothing with him [Kaiser]. You and I are spitballing here, coming up with stuff that's a billion times better than anything that they're doing." [From 30:15 onwards]
Charlotte Flair is currently having a tough time dealing with the chorus of boos from WWE fans at events. Last week on SmackDown, she walked away from her segment because spectators kept on interrupting her with boos.
