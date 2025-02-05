Charlotte Flair chops major star backstage at WWE Royal Rumble [Watch]

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has officially punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. In a recent YouTube video, she was playfully seen delivering her signature chop to IShowSpeed.

The Queen made her massive return after more than a year of absence in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Entering at number 27, she ultimately emerged victorious in the high-stakes match.

Meanwhile, IShowSpeed replaced Akira Tozawa in the Men's Royal Rumble Match after the Alpha Academy member was attacked by Carmelo Hayes. However, the YouTube sensation did not last long. The 20-year-old was eliminated by Bron Breakker shortly after his entry.

During his live stream of the 2025 Royal Rumble on YouTube, Speed encountered Charlotte Flair backstage after she won the 30-woman Battle Royal. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, as a gesture of support, promoted the young star's YouTube channel and playfully delivered her signature chop to IShowSpeed.

Charlotte Flair comments on when she will reveal her WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent

Since The Queen has won this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, she can challenge a world champion of her choosing at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas. The star has now commented on the situation.

In a backstage interview on last night's NXT, Charlotte Flair stated that she would take her time choosing her opponent for WWE WrestleMania 41. She added that she might not decide until the night before the event.

"I have picked an NXT Women’s Champion the last time I won the Women’s Royal Rumble. So who knows who I’m gonna pick? It’s on my terms. Here’s the thing. WrestleMania’s not until April, so I’ve got all the time in the world. So I’m just gonna take my time while you guys wait it out. It’s on my time. I might not even pick until the night before WrestleMania because I have the golden ticket," Flair said.

The wrestling world will have to wait and see which world champion Flair faces in April 2025.

