Charlotte Flair teases 30-year-old WWE star as her WrestleMania 41 opponent; comments on when she might reveal her pick

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently teased a possible face-off with a 30-year-old current champion at WrestleMania 41. The star in question is none other than the current NXT Women's Champion, Giulia.

This year's Women's Royal Rumble was stacked with some big names, including Bayley, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY. Fans were also treated to returns of Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair. All the women involved in the bout put on an incredible performance. The Queen ultimately emerged victorious after eliminating Roxanne Perez from the Rumble.

On this week's edition of NXT, Flair showed up to interrupt Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Bayley. The 14-time World Champion cut a promo, praising Perez's performance in the Rumble. The Queen also teased challenging Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

WWE's official YouTube channel recently uploaded a digital exclusive interview where Charlotte Flair talked about her appearance on the black-and-silver brand. The former SmackDown Women's Champion highlighted that she had picked an NXT Women's Champion as her WrestleMania opponent after winning the Royal Rumble in the past, teasing that she might choose to face Giulia this year.

The Queen also mentioned that she might reveal her opponent a night before this year's Show of Shows.

"I have picked an NXT Women’s Champion the last time I won the Women’s Royal Rumble. So who knows who I’m gonna pick? It’s on my terms (...) Here’s the thing. WrestleMania’s not until April, so I’ve got all the time in the world. So I’m just gonna take my time while you guys wait it out. It’s on my time. I might not even pick until the night before WrestleMania because I have the golden ticket," Flair said. [1:14 - 1: 43]

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer believes Charlotte Flair will face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41

On a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer said the Triple H-led creative team might book a match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

"I think they would go with her [Charlotte Flair] and [Tiffany] Stratton because of what I saw with Rhea Ripley tonight, with all the other stuff that was happening (...) My Spidey Sense is tingling, and I think something's going to happen with Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton," Dreamer said.

It remains to be seen who Charlotte Flair will choose to face between Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Giulia at WrestleMania 41.

