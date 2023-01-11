Charlotte Flair claims absent WWE Superstar is "Queen" in Twitter update

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE programming on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown after months of being away from the company. The Queen instantly captured the top title on the blue brand from Ronda Rousey.

WWE released a tweet on January 10, 2023, wishing an absent superstar a happy birthday. This was directed at former Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka, who turned 45 this year. For those unaware, she is the daughter of WWE legend Jimmy Snuka and has been with the Stamford-based company since 2010, debuting alongside The Usos.

The Queen of Pro Wrestling, Charlotte Flair, replied to the tweet, calling Tamina by the former's moniker. The love and respect were evident by a single word Flair used.

Prior to taking a hiatus, Tamina tagged alongside another under-utilized talent, Dana Brooke. The duo lost a Second Chance Fatal Four Way bout for the Women's Tag Team containership. Meanwhile, Flair was recently seen on the blue brand defeating Sonya Deville to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

Tamina Snuka is related to members of WWE's most dominant faction today

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Tamina on joining Roman Reigns and The Usos 🩸 Tamina on joining Roman Reigns and The Usos 🩸 https://t.co/ittBYBfiMi

As aforementioned, Tamina made her debut alongside The Usos and immediately kick-started a feud with The Hart Dynasty in 2010. This included pay-per-view bouts between the factions.

Ironically, it was with The Hart Dynasty's Natalya that Tamina won the Women's Tag Team Championships later in her career. She is yet to win an active singles title, having only held the now-retired 24/7 title.

She is related to the A'noai Family through her father, Jimmy Snuka, who married into the Samoan Family. When asked previously whether she would claim membership in the most dominant faction in WWE today, led by cousin Roman Reigns, she replied, claiming it was a matter of 'timing.'

There is still an easy way the company can bring her back to television and have her align with The Bloodline. The faction has not yet recruited a female member, albeit Tamina and Trinity Fatu (aka Naomi), the latter of whom has not been seen on television since her walkout last year, are related to the Samoan clan.

