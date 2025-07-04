Charlotte Flair claims she "misses" major part of WWE character

Charlotte Flair recently shared that she missed a part of her character in WWE. The veteran missed all of 2024 due to a knee injury but made her return to the ring at Royal Rumble 2025.

In an interview with WrestleZone, the former champion admitted that she missed being a babyface in the company. Flair noted that she had the fans on her side before she got hurt, but it was hard to get fans to root for her after winning the Women's Royal Rumble for the second time.

“Then I got hurt and when I came back, and how I came back. Obviously winning the Rumble twice isn’t like — and I don’t mean this in a bad way — but you don’t want the Yankees to always win, you know what I mean? So that is harder to gain that sympathy, that good guy feel," she said.

Charlotte Flair then revealed that she hoped to become a babyface again down the line, as she missed interacting with the WWE Universe.

“But I do hope later down the road that I can transition back into that because I really do enjoy seeing the kids. And that’s what it’s all about, right? It’s the fan interaction, and if it wasn’t for you guys, we’d be out of business," added Flair. [H/T: WrestleZone]

The veteran competed in the Queen of the Ring tournament this year but was eliminated in the first round. Jade Cargill won the tournament and earned a title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2025 as a result of the victory.

WWE star Charlotte Flair reveals crush on famous actor

Charlotte Flair recently shared that she had a crush on a very famous 45-year-old actor.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show with The Bella Twins, Flair was asked to name her celebrity crush. She was given multiple options, including Channing Tatum, Jason Momoa, and Chris Hemsworth. Flair chose Momoa due to his long hair and tattoos.

"I'll start with Jason. [Nikki- So what would Jason be?] He'll be my number one... Jason and Chris are [equal]. Oh, no, they're all three great. But just the hair, the tattoos," she said. [46:28-46:49]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Charlotte Flair during this week's episode of SmackDown.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

