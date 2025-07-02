WWE’s Charlotte Flair confesses to having crush on 45-year-old megastar

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently admitted to having a crush on a popular 45-year-old megastar. The Queen revealed it during her recent appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show. The megastar is none other than Hollywood actor Jason Momoa.

Since winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, Charlotte Flair's booking has not been the best. She competed in the recent Queen of the Ring tournament, but could not go further in the competition. Many believe things could change for The Queen leading up to the all-woman premium live event, Evolution. The show is scheduled for July 13, 2025.

Ahead of Evolution, Charlotte Flair recently made an appearance on The Bella Twins' The Nikki & Brie Show. During the conversation, Flair was asked about her celebrity crush. She was given several options, including Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, and Jason Momoa.

The 14-time World Champion revealed that she had a big crush on Momoa and kept him at the number one spot because of his long hair and tattoos.

"I'll start with Jason. [Nikki- So what would Jason be?] He'll be my number one... Jason and Chris are [equal]. Oh, no, they're all three great. But just the hair, the tattoos," she said. [46:28 - 46:49]

Check out the video below:

WWE legend Nikki Bella sent a message to Charlotte Flair after her appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show

Nikki Bella recently took to Instagram to post several photos with Charlotte Flair, hyping up The Queen's appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show. Bella wrote that she loves looking at Flair's social media posts.

The legend also encouraged fans to buy tickets for the upcoming all-woman premium live event, Evolution.

"This Monday on @thenikkiandbrieshow we have the one and only Charlotte Flair! @charlottewwe. Loved her caption…. The Longest Reigning Divas Champion and the Last Divas Champion 🥹❤️‍🔥 I just have loved watching her on her socials diving into health and beauty inside and outside. As well as killing the fashion game! We get into that as well as @wwe Evolution July 13th (get your tickets now!) and the Evolution of ourselves. ✨In honor of Night of Champions this weekend, taking it back to one of my favorite matches at Night of Champions against Charlotte! Watch now on WWE’s Vault on @youtube!" she wrote.

Check out her post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Charlotte Flair going into Evolution.

